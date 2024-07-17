Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno svelato le attesissime nomination della 76ª edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards. Tra le serie che hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature spiccano “Shōgun” di FX, “The Bear” con 23 nomination per la sua seconda stagione, e “Only Murders in the Building” con 21. La cerimonia di premiazione, che celebra l’eccellenza televisiva, si terrà al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles il 15 settembre e sarà trasmessa su ABC. La lista completa delle nomination per questi Emmy Awards 2024.

Torna il riconoscimento più prestigioso per la televisione americana

Gli Emmy Awards tornano in grande stile, confermando la propria aura di riconoscimento più prestigioso in assoluto per quanto riguarda la televisione americana. Quest’anno, le nomination sono state influenzate dagli scioperi, che hanno causato ritardi nella messa in onda di alcune serie di punta come “House of the Dragon” e “The White Lotus”.

Ma non si molla niente: competizione rimane intensa con nuovi record stabiliti. “The Bear” ha superato “30 Rock” come serie comedy con il maggior numero di nomination. Tra i nominati spiccano anche Robert Downey Jr. e Da’Vine Joy Randolph, entrambi candidati agli Oscar 2024, mentre il compianto Treat Williams ha ricevuto una nomination postuma per “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”. Sebbene manchino ancora delle informazioni precise, anche questa edizione, come sempre, dovrebbe essere trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW il prossimo 15 settembre 2024.

Nomination Emmy Awards 2024, la lista completa

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination per gli Emmy Awards 2024.

Miglior Serie TV Drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Miglior Serie TV Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Attore Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Attore Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Attore Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attore Guest Star in una Serie Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show

Miglior Serie Animata