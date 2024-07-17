Spettacolo
Televisione, ecco le nomination per gli Emmy Awards 2024: “The Bear” sugli scudi
Torna il riconoscimento più prestigioso per la televisione americana. La serie comedy ha superato “30 Rock” con il maggior numero di nomination
Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno svelato le attesissime nomination della 76ª edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards. Tra le serie che hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature spiccano “Shōgun” di FX, “The Bear” con 23 nomination per la sua seconda stagione, e “Only Murders in the Building” con 21. La cerimonia di premiazione, che celebra l’eccellenza televisiva, si terrà al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles il 15 settembre e sarà trasmessa su ABC. La lista completa delle nomination per questi Emmy Awards 2024.
Gli Emmy Awards tornano in grande stile, confermando la propria aura di riconoscimento più prestigioso in assoluto per quanto riguarda la televisione americana. Quest’anno, le nomination sono state influenzate dagli scioperi, che hanno causato ritardi nella messa in onda di alcune serie di punta come “House of the Dragon” e “The White Lotus”.
Ma non si molla niente: competizione rimane intensa con nuovi record stabiliti. “The Bear” ha superato “30 Rock” come serie comedy con il maggior numero di nomination. Tra i nominati spiccano anche Robert Downey Jr. e Da’Vine Joy Randolph, entrambi candidati agli Oscar 2024, mentre il compianto Treat Williams ha ricevuto una nomination postuma per “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”. Sebbene manchino ancora delle informazioni precise, anche questa edizione, come sempre, dovrebbe essere trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW il prossimo 15 settembre 2024.
Nomination Emmy Awards 2024, la lista completa
Miglior Serie TV Drammatica
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Miglior Serie TV Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Attore Protagonista in una Serie Comedy
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Attore Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Limitata o Antologica o Film
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Attore Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attore Guest Star in una Serie Comedy
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Comedy
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show
Miglior Serie Animata
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’s Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
